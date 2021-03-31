Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

