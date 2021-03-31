Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

