Jane Street Group LLC Buys 151,741 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 850.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,741 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

REET stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

