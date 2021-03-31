Jane Street Group LLC Buys 38,066 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.00% of KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KGRN opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84. KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

