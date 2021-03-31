Jane Street Group LLC Buys 43,278 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 262.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,278 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 808,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after buying an additional 144,499 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

