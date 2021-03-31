Jane Street Group LLC Buys 4,681 Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000.

NYSEARCA DPST opened at $238.86 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $307.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.