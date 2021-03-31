Jane Street Group LLC Buys 8,429 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.94% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 38,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.