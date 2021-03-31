Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

