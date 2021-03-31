Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,866 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

