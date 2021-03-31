Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 359,841 NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 359,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

OTCMKTS:NGACU opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

