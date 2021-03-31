Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,902,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,729,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCYAU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

