Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05.

