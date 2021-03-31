Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.49% of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,921,000.

NYSEARCA GLCN opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

