Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.44% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of ARGT stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10.

