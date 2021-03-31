Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 398.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock valued at $70,946,453. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

