Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.00% of KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KGRN opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. KraneShares MSCI China Environment ETF has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84.

