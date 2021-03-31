Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.