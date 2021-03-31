Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock worth $16,569,908.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.