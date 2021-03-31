Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,275,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,649,000 after buying an additional 183,520 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,396,000.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

