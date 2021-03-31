Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.94% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11,905.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.76. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $99.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.