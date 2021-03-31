Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.00% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEMX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6,686.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.