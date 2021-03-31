Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $236.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

