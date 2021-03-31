Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,358 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,781,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,430 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 337,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,233 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 620.9% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 664,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 572,697 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 477,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,781,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

