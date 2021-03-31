Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 572.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,974 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.12% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BRF opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

