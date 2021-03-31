Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $90.03.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

