Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.44% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $32.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10.

