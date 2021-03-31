Jane Street Group LLC Has $4 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

