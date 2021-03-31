Jane Street Group LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,226 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 95,678 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,932 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

IDLV opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

