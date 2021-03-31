Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.51% of Qiwi worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Qiwi by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 216,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Qiwi by 82.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Qiwi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

QIWI stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Qiwi plc has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $652.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.69 by ($6.37). Qiwi had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Qiwi plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QIWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.83.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

