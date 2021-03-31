Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 177.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,679 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $56.89.

