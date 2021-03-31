Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908 over the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

NYSE NOVA opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.