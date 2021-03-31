Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,406,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,662,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

