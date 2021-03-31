Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.41 Million in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.87% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $48.58.

