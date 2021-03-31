Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.78 Million in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,757,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,640,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $7,213,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,784,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

IG Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.