Jane Street Group LLC Invests $3.94 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.65% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 542,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,941,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 442,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

