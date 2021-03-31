Jane Street Group LLC Invests $4.20 Million in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAACU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

MAACU stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

