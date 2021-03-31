Jane Street Group LLC Invests $4.46 Million in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 21.40% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000.

Shares of CID stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $32.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

