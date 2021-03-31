Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,294,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,961,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Docebo stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. Docebo’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

