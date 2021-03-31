Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $4.46 Million Investment in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 21.40% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000.

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

