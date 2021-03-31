Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCYAU. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,423,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000.

OTCMKTS LCYAU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

