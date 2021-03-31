Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,258,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

