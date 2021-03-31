Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 138,297 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 605.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 214,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 69,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

