Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 158,974 Shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 572.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.12% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

BRF stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.