Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 22,441 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.00% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6,686.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91.

