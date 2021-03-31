Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 32,507 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 469.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $119.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.01.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.