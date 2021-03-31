Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 39,788 Shares of Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf (NYSEARCA:ZHOK)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 210.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 33.52% of Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf during the third quarter worth about $2,926,000.

Get Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf alerts:

ZHOK stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $75.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZHOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf (NYSEARCA:ZHOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.