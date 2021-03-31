Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 39,788 Shares of Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf (NYSEARCA:ZHOK)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) by 210.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 33.52% of Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf during the third quarter worth about $2,926,000.

ZHOK stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $75.03.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZHOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf (NYSEARCA:ZHOK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf (NYSEARCA:ZHOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Solactive Hong Kong Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.