Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 67,287 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 431.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

