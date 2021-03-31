Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 67,287 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 431.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.