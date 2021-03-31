Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 68,937 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 241.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.55% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17.

