Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 71,530 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) by 456.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.72% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 172,849 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

