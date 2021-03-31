Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGACU opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

